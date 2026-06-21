Athletics' Zack Gelof: Held out after Friday's HBP

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Gelof came in Saturday "just not feeling at his best," so he decided to give Gelof a full day off, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

On a positive note, Kotsay confirmed that Gelof did not need to go through concussion protocol after being hit on the earflap of his helmet in the 10th inning of Friday's game. Further, the skipper said Gelof could be back as soon as Sunday. Gelof is currently riding a 23-game hitting streak during which he's slashed .360/.412/.596.