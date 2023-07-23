Gelof went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

Gelof padded the Athletics' lead in the seventh inning with his first major-league homer, which came in his eighth game. He's done a lot of other things right so far, racking up three doubles, a triple and two stolen bases while working as the primary second baseman since his July 14 debut, though he's also added a 4:9 BB:K. Trimming the strikeout rate will likely be a key to his fantasy usefulness, though his speed is already showing up after he stole 20 bases in 69 games for Triple-A Las Vegas.