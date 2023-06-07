Gelof owns a .280 average and .871 OPS across 181 plate appearances over 41 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

The promising prospect is still working on whittling his strikeout rate down to an acceptable level -- it currently sits at 27.1 percent -- but he boasts a host of other encouraging metrics including a 15.5 percent walk rate, 18 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 12 steals in 15 attempts. This season marks Gelof's second tour of duty with the Aviators after a nine-game Triple-A debut in 2022, and given the non-contending state of the big-league club, a 2023 majors debut for the 23-year-old seems all but a certainty.