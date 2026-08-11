Athletics' Zack Gelof: Homer, double in return

Gelof went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI double and a second run scored in Monday's 10-6 loss to the Rays.

Gelof missed a month due to a knee injury, and he wasted no time in making an impact with a pair of extra-base hits. He's had a decent campaign interrupted by a couple of injuries. On the year, he's batting .277 with an .823 OPS, 12 homers, 31 RBI, 43 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and eight stolen bases over 68 contests. Gelof looks poised for the lion's share of the playing time at third base, though Tommy White and Max Muncy will also be in the mix there as the Athletics' infield remains crowded.