Athletics' Zack Gelof: Homer, steal in win

Gelof went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Rockies.

Gelof got the start in right field for this contest. He had been primarily playing second base or third base, but the recent returns of Max Muncy and Jacob Wilson have made the infield crowded. Carlos Cortes has also slumped a bit lately, which could leave right field up for grabs. Gelof has been excellent lately, hitting safely in 17 straight games. He's gone 23-for-67 (.343) in that span while adding three homers, eight RBI and five doubles. Overall, he's batting .271 with a .791 OPS, nine homers, seven steals, 25 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple over 54 contests this season.