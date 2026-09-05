Gelof went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Gelof logged his third straight multi-hit effort, and he's had a homer in each of those games. The infielder is seeing steady playing time, and the hot bat will certainly help to keep him in the lineup. For the season, Gelof is batting .260 with an .802 OPS, 17 homers, 42 RBI, 61 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples and 11 stolen bases over 91 contests. With one more long ball, he'll set a new personal best.