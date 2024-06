Gelof went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Gelof has homered in back-to-back games and has hit four of his seven long balls this year in June. The second baseman has gone 8-for-29 (.276) over his last eight contests. For the season, he's at a .196/.250/.348 slash line with 19 RBI, 21 runs scored and eight stolen bases, though hitting at or near the bottom of a weak lineup is unlikely to do any favors for his counting stats.