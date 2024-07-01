Gelof went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gelof gave the A's their lone run of the day when he took Brandon Pfaadt deep to right-center in the fifth. It was his ninth long ball of the year and sixth overall in June. Overall, it's been a disappointing season for the second-year player, but his bat woke up a bit over the latter part of the month. In 11 games since June 18, Gelof slashed .275/.310/.625 with four homers, eight RBI and eight runs scored, which has been his most productive stretch of the season thus far.