Gelof went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three total RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Gelof popped a solo shot in the first inning and then contributed RBI singles in the eighth and ninth to help the Athletics pull off a comeback win. The second baseman had gone just 5-for-29 over his previous eight games before Saturday's three-hit effort. He's up to 14 homers, 32 RBI, 40 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a .272/.342/.513 slash line over 68 contests this season.