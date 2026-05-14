Athletics' Zack Gelof: Homers in Wednesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gelof went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.
Gelof saw a nine-game hitting streak snapped in Tuesday's series opener against St. Louis, but he bounced back Wednesday. He took Gordon Graceffo deep in the eighth inning to tack on the Athletics' last run of the game. Gelof is batting .257 with a .793 OPS, four homers, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases over 26 contests this season, which saw him start the year at Triple-A Las Vegas. A natural second baseman, he's currently occupying a starting role at third base in the absence of Max Muncy (hand). Gelof may settle into a utility role once the Athletics are healthier.
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