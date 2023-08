Gelof went 4-for-5 with two home runs in Sunday's 8-7 loss against the Nationals.

Gelof opened the scoring with a solo home run off Trevor Williams in the first inning before adding a second long ball in the fifth. The 23-year-old second-baseman is up to eight homers this season, with three coming in his last four games. Gelof's now slashing .281/.343/.635 with 18 runs scored, 13 RBI and six stolen bases across 105 plate appearances in an impressive rookie campaign.