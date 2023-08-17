Gelof went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.

The rookie second baseman has been on fire since the calendar flipped to August. Over his last 14 games, Gelof is slashing .370/.424/.778 with 12 of his 20 hits (seven doubles and five homers) going for extra-bases, and he's added 10 runs, 10 RBI and two steals for good measure. The A's have cycled through a number of young position players this season with erratic results, but Gelof is quickly emerging as the best of the bunch.