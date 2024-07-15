Gelof went 1-for-5 with a grand slam Sunday against the Phillies.

Gelof's ninth-inning grand slam was the eighth and final long ball of the day for Oakland and put a rubber stamp on an 18-run outburst for the A's. It was the second-consecutive game with a homer for Gelof, who has now hit seven over the past 23 games and is up to 12 on the season.