Gelof went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Rockies on Friday.

Gelof squared up for his second career round-tripper in the fifth inning with Tony Kemp aboard to extend the Athletics' lead to 7-1 at the time. The rookie had gone into the game mired in a 1-for-12 slump that had encompassed his previous three games, although he'd reached safely in seven of his first eight big-league games prior to the brief skid. Gelof will undoubtedly continue to experience his share of bumps in the road as he acclimates to big-league arms, but he's demonstrated plenty of upside thus far by lacing seven of his first 10 hits for extra bases while also pulling off three steals in four attempts.