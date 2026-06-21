Athletics' Zack Gelof: Leading off in return

Gelof will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Angels in his return to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's 7-0 loss due to general soreness, MLB.com reports.

Though the Athletics didn't specifically indicate that Gelof's absence Saturday was related to being hit in the head by a pitch a night earlier, he may have been held out of the lineup for precautionary reasons. He feels well enough to return to the starting nine Sunday as the Athletics' leadoff man, marking his third consecutive appearance atop the batting order.