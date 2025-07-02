Gelof (ribs) is likely to be activated from the 60-day injured list sometime during this weekend's series versus the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof will play nine innings with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday for the second straight day. Assuming he comes out of that without any issues, he will be set to make his season debut for the Athletics this weekend. Gelof initially landed on the IL back in March due to a fractured hamate bone before a stress reaction in his ribs extended his absence. The 25-year-old has slashed .263/.453/.421 with one home run and three stolen bases in 13 rehab contests. Once activated, Gelof is likely to soak up the bulk of the playing time at second base for the Athletics.