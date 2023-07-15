Gelof, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in his big-league debut against the Twins on Friday.

The 23-year-old prospect got his big-league career off to a noteworthy start by delivering an RBI double in his second plate appearance. Gelof had been running hot at the plate in Las Vegas with a .300 average and .921 OPS through 68 games, and he should get an extended look against big-league arms during the second half of the season.