Gelof went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Sunday, but he still carries a .158/.200/.158 slash line over the 40 plate appearances covering his last 10 games.

Gelof appeared primed to build on a highly encouraging rookie 2023 campaign after he followed up an impressive spring by reaching safely in nine of the first 12 games of the season. However, matters took a serious turn for the worst after that point, as the aforementioned slash line indicates. Consistent and impactful contact have both proven highly elusive, as Gelof sports a 32.5 percent strikeout rate in that 10-game sample and hasn't recorded an extra-base hit since the solo home run he belted against the Rangers on April 10.