Gelof went 2-for-5 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Gelof's fourth-inning two-bagger knocked in Esteury Ruiz and Jonah Bride to cap off a five-run outburst. The rookie pushed his RBI total to an impressive 23 with the timely two-bagger and snapped a rare 1-for-18 slump that had encompassed his last five games as well. Gelof has demonstrated a welcome knack for clutch hitting early in his career, posting a .905 OPS across his first 43 plate appearances with men in scoring position.