The Athletics have selected Gelof with the 60th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

During his collegiate career at Virginia, Gelof settled at third base and showcased above-average power from the right side of the plate. Some limitations as a defender may ultimately force Gelof to first base or the corner outfield, and while he demonstrated the ability to hammer fastballs in college, he'll need to improve his recognition of breaking pitches in order for his power to consistently show up in the professional ranks.