Athletics' Zack Gelof: Nearing rehab assignment

Gelof (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas, per MLB.com.

Gelof has been on the injured list since July 10 due to a right knee laceration but has continued to make progress in his recovery, taking part in a running progression and baseball activities. Provided no setbacks arise, the 26-year-old likely won't need a lengthy rehab assignment and should return to the big-league club in early August. Before hitting the shelf, Gelof slashed .273/.327/.476 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 41 runs and eight stolen bases across 67 contests.