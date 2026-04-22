Athletics' Zack Gelof: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gelof is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt in Seattle.
Gelof started each of the previous three games, including the last two in center field while Denzel Clarke (foot) was unavailable. Clarke was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday, but Gelof will begin the series finale on the bench while Lawrence Butler shifts over to center field.
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