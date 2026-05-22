Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Athletics' Zack Gelof: Notches two more steals

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Gelof went 0-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases Thursday in a 3-2, extra-inning win over the Angels.

Gelof made a big real-life and fantasy impact despite finishing without a hit. He reached on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning and stole second base before coming around to score. Gelof later plated the game-winning run with an RBI on a groundout in the 10th, and he subsequently swiped another bag. He's stolen four bases in his past five games and is up to six thefts on the campaign to go along with six homers, 19 runs, 17 RBI and a .255/.305/.480 slash line through 112 plate appearances.

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!