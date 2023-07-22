Gelof went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Gelof worked out of the No. 2 spot in the order for the third time in his first seven games and did a good job getting on base for the heart of the Athletics' lineup. That paid off on one of the three occasions the rookie reached safely, with Gelof crossing the plate with the fourth run of his big-league career on Jordan Diaz's bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Gelof has impressively gotten on in six of the first seven contests of his career and has already generated a trio of extra-base hits, although he's still in search of his first home run.