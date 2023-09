Gelof went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Gelof played some small ball Sunday and teed up a couple of teammates for RBI with his pair of singles. The rookie recently went through a brief 1-for-18 funk over a five-game span, but he's bounced back with a pair of two-hit tallies in his last three contests and carries an impressive .266/.330/.532 slash line across his first 191 big-league plate appearances.