Gelof is not in the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Gelof will get an extended breather of sorts, having also sat out Saturday, but he will likely be back in there to face Chris Paddack in the nightcap. After breaking out to the tune of an .841 OPS, 14 homers and 14 steals in just 69 games last season, Gelof has struggled to a .558 OPS, five homers and seven steals through 52 games in 2024.