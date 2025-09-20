Gelof dislocated his left shoulder during Friday's game against Pittsburgh, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof suffered the injury while diving for a grounder in the fifth inning of Friday's contest, and he will ultimately have to miss the rest of the season. He'll close the book on 2025 with a forgettable .174/.230/.272 slash line to go with two homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and a steal through 101 plate appearances in the majors.