Gelof is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Las Vegas with a left shoulder strain and is expected to return this month, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Lockard had a tweet from March 31 where she said Gelof would return in a week, so he shouldn't miss much time at all to start the season. Gelof, who has a chance to be Oakland's second baseman of the future, could reach the majors this summer if he handles Triple-A pitching.