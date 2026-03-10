Gelof (shoulder) started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

Gelof was slow-played to open the spring after undergoing surgery last September to repair a dislocated left shoulder, but he made his Cactus League debut Monday and started hot with an RBI double in his first at-bat that left the bat at 107.9 mph. After showing flashes of greatness during his rookie 2023 campaign, the 26-year-old has struggled to recapture that form and is coming off an injury-riddled 2025 in which he slashed .174/.230/.272 across 30 MLB games. A strong finish to spring training could improve his chances of making the big-league roster, though it's still quite possible that Gelof opens the 2026 season with Triple-A Las Vegas.