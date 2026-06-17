Athletics' Zack Gelof: Perfect at plate Tuesday

Gelof went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, two total runs, two total RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh was unable to retire Gelof, who collected three of the Athletics' eight hits. He knocked an infield single in the first inning that resulted in three runs, though Gelof was credited with just one RBI, as two of the scores were the result of an error. Gelof added a solo homer in the sixth, though his performance wasn't enough to prevent the Pirates from pulling out the win via a late comeback. Gelof has somewhat quietly put together a 20-game hitting streak, during which he's batting a scorching .372 with four homers, six doubles, 13 runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.