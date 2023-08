Gelof went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Gelof continues to do it all for the Athletics. He's gone 23-for-59 (.390) with four home runs and three steals over his last 15 games. The second baseman is up to eight thefts, nine homers, 17 RBI, 23 runs scored and a steady .305/.373/.617 slash line through 33 contests this season, cementing himself firmly as a starter and the No. 2 hitter in the lineup.