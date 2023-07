Gelof went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

Gelof's gone hitless in just three of his first 10 major-league games, with his 0-fer Tuesday ending a modest four-game streak. The second baseman was able to pick up his third steal and his first since he swiped two bags July 15. He's batting .250 with a home run, three RBI and six runs scored while often batting first or second in the Athletics' weak-hitting lineup.