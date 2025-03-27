Gelof (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 24.

Gelof underwent surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right hand in March 24. He's likely to be sidelined at least six to eight weeks. Max Schuemann and Max Muncy are the leading candidates to start at second base with Gelof sidelined but it's not clear how the A's plan to divide playing time.