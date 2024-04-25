The Athletics placed Gelof on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left oblique.

Gelof's injury caused him to be a late scratch from Oakland's lineup ahead of Wednesday's game, and it will now officially cost him at least another week and a half. The 24-year-old second baseman hadn't missed a start prior to Wednesday, though he's failed to make the most of his playing time, slashing just .196/.260/.337 with seven RBI across his first 101 plate appearances. Darell Hernaiz was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.