Gelof (shoulder) has gone 8-for-37 (.216 average) with two home runs and a 9:12 BB:K over nine games since being reinstated from Double-A Midland's 7-day injured list July 14.

Gelof was sidelined for approximately a month and a half with a torn labrum in his left shoulder before rejoining the Midland lineup shortly before the All-Star break. Since the injury was to his non-throwing shoulder, Gelof has been able to pick up starts at both second and third base upon returning from the IL. The 22-year-old is slashing .298/.371/.444 with six home runs and eight stolen bases over 229 plate appearances for Midland in 2022.