Gelof went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

The Athletics lost for the third time in as many games to open the new campaign, but Gelof broke out of a season-opening 0-for-7 skid with his multi-hit effort. The 24-year-old more than held his own over his first 300 plate appearances against major-league arms last season, and his power-speed combination, combined with what he gleaned from that experience, could well lead to a breakout 2024.