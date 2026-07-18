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Athletics' Zack Gelof: Progressing to baseball activities

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gelof will begin baseball activities once the stitches on his right knee are removed Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof landed on the IL right before the All-Star break due to a right knee laceration. He'll resume baseball activities after his stitches are removed, and it's possible that Gelof may not need to embark on a rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day IL. He is slashing .273/.327/.476 with eight steals, 11 home runs and 29 RBI across 247 plate appearances this season.

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