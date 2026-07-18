Athletics' Zack Gelof: Progressing to baseball activities

Gelof will begin baseball activities once the stitches on his right knee are removed Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof landed on the IL right before the All-Star break due to a right knee laceration. He'll resume baseball activities after his stitches are removed, and it's possible that Gelof may not need to embark on a rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day IL. He is slashing .273/.327/.476 with eight steals, 11 home runs and 29 RBI across 247 plate appearances this season.