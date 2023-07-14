Gelof's contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Friday's game against the Twins.

Gelof, who is widely viewed to be Oakland's second baseman of the future, should play pretty regularly now that he's officially on the active roster. The righty-hitting 23-year-old slashed .304/.401/.529 with 12 home runs, 20 steals and a 27.9 percent strikeout rate in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. A .410 BABIP propped up his batting average, but Gelof should at least chip in stolen-bases and occasional power as a rookie.