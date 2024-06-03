Gelof went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta.
Gelof put up the A's only tally Sunday, swatting a game-tying homer off Dylan Lee in the seventh inning. The long ball was Gelof's fourth of the season, and his first since April 22. The second baseman finishes the three-game series with Atlanta 3-for-11 (.273) with three extra-base hits, two RBI and three runs.
