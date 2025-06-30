Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Monday that Gelof (ribs) is slated to play back-to-back, full nine-inning games this week during his rehab assignment, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof landed on the injured list to begin the season as he continued his recovery from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, but a stress reaction in his ribs suffered in early May has extended his absence. Once Gelof shows he can play back-to-back, full nine-inning games, the A's will evaluate him for a potential return to the active roster.