Gelof went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

The steal was Gelof's 10th of the year. He's picked up two of those thefts during an eight-game stretch in which he's gone 7-for-27 with a 4:13 BB:K. The second baseman is at a .201/.263/.361 slash line with nine home runs, 23 RBI and 30 runs scored over 67 contests, but his 36.2 percent strikeout rate is weighing down the rest of his stat line.