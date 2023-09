Gelof went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Gelof's third multi-hit effort in the last four games included his 10th stolen base in the first 11 attempts of his career. The rookie's pair of knocks Monday were both singles, but Gelof has impressively laced more than half (25) of his 48 hits thus far for extra bases, making him an extremely well-rounded fantasy contributor right from the onset of his career.