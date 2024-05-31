Gelof went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in an extra-innings loss to the Rays on Thursday.
Gelof snapped an 0-for-18 slump that had encompassed his previous five games with his single, while his steal was his fifth of the season but first since April 21. Last season's encouraging rookie campaign is increasingly in the rearview mirror for Gelof, who's now sitting on a .176 average and .512 OPS across 162 plate appearances. A significant season-over-season increase in strikeout rate (27.3 percent to 34.6 percent) is partly to blame for the struggles, as are a number of correlated batted-ball metrics that include a notable decrease in line-drive rate (25.5 percent to 16.5 percent) and corresponding drop in BABIP (.331 to .258).
