Gelof went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Padres.

Gelof recorded his first game this month with just one hit -- he had seven multi-hit efforts and five hitless games to begin September. His power has taken a dip this month with six doubles and one home run over 13 contests, and this was his second steal in that span. Gelof is at a .268/.335/.516 slash line with 11 homers, 11 steals, 25 RBI and 33 runs scored through 54 games this season.