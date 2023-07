Gelof is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Gelof will hit the bench for the first time since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas following the All-Star break. While starting at second base in each of his first five big-league contests, Gelof went 4-for-19 with two doubles, one triple, one walk, three runs, two RBI and two stolen bases. Jordan Diaz will spell him at the keystone in the series finale.