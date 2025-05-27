Gelof (ribs) was cleared to begin a hitting progression Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Gelof has yet to make his 2025 debut with the Athletics after needing surgery in March to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist and then suffering a stress reaction in his ribs earlier this month following a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas. The rib issue is considered the greater concern at this point, but Gelof took a step in the right direction over the weekend by resuming baseball activities. The 25-year-old is limited to dry swinging for the time being and will eventually need to face live pitching in batting practice before the Athletics map out a new rehab assignment for him. He's without a clear timeline to return from the 60-day injured list.