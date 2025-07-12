Athletics' Zack Gelof: Riding pine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gelof isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Toronto.
Gelof will receive a day to regroup Saturday after going just 2-for-25 at the plate with 13 strikeouts since making his season debut July 4. Max Muncy will fill the void at second base and bat eighth.
More News
-
Athletics' Zack Gelof: Supplies RBI in season debut•
-
Athletics' Zack Gelof: Activated from IL•
-
Athletics' Zack Gelof: Closing in on season debut•
-
Athletics' Zack Gelof: Ramping up rehab workload•
-
Athletics' Zack Gelof: Looks set to extend rehab•
-
Athletics' Zack Gelof: Set to start rehab assignment•