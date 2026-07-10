Athletics' Zack Gelof: Sent to IL with knee laceration

The Athletics placed Gelof on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right knee laceration.

Gelof suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Tigers, and he'll now be sidelined through the All-Star break. Gelof had just returned from the injured list on July 4 after he dealt with a hand laceration. The 26-year-old is in the midst of a career season, slashing .273/.327/.476 with 11 homers, 29 RBI, 41 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a 14:62 BB:K across 247 trips to the plate. Jeff McNeil could see an uptick in playing time while Gelof is sidelined.