Gelof is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The right-handed-hitting Gelof finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row, this time sitting against a right-hander (Lucas Giolito) after his prior two absences from the lineup came versus lefty starters. The Athletics had been deploying Gelof as their everyday second baseman following his call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 25, but he's slashed a disappointing .230/.277/.377 with a 43.9 percent strikeout rate since that time. He appears to have moved into a reserve role while the Athletics have turned to Darell Hernaiz at second base and Brett Harris at third base.