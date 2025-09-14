Gelof is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Darell Hernaiz will slide over from his usual post at third base to cover the keystone in place of Gelof, who had started in every game since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 25. In the three weeks following his promotion, Gelof is hitting .230 with two home runs, one steal, eight runs and six RBI while striking out at a 43.9 percent clip over 17 games.